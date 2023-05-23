Aviva PLC Sells 23,688 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Aviva PLC decreased its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 23,688 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $53,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth about $956,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Gentex by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 80,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gentex by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 52,358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 27,077 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on GNTX. TheStreet upgraded Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gentex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gentex

Gentex Trading Down 0.7 %

In other Gentex news, CTO Neil Boehm sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $35,285.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 36,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,760.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Gentex news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $151,275.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,623.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Neil Boehm sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $35,285.22. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 36,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,760.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,082 shares of company stock worth $311,401 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

GNTX stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.45. 141,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,710. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.92. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $31.48.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Gentex had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $550.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

About Gentex

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. It operates through the Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

Featured Stories

