Avivagen (CVE:VIV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Avivagen Inc. (CVE:VIV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 10060 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Avivagen Stock Down 33.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,402.32, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$776,900.00, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.77.

Avivagen (CVE:VIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.07 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avivagen Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Avivagen Company Profile

Avivagen Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for inclusion in livestock feeds; Vivamune health chews for dogs; Dr.

