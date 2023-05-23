Axie Infinity Price Reaches $6.92 on Exchanges (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 23rd. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for approximately $6.92 or 0.00025367 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $808.85 million and $27.98 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 116,956,335 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 116,956,335.3265201 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.98513625 USD and is up 2.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 311 active market(s) with $29,644,058.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

