Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) versus CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Head to Head Review

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) and CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bakkt and CleanSpark’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bakkt $54.60 million 7.39 -$578.10 million ($7.57) -0.20 CleanSpark $131.52 million 3.80 -$57.33 million N/A N/A

CleanSpark has higher revenue and earnings than Bakkt.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Bakkt has a beta of 4.67, indicating that its stock price is 367% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CleanSpark has a beta of 3.9, indicating that its stock price is 290% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Bakkt and CleanSpark, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bakkt 1 1 1 0 2.00 CleanSpark 0 0 4 0 3.00

Bakkt currently has a consensus price target of $2.45, indicating a potential upside of 65.54%. CleanSpark has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 69.30%. Given CleanSpark’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CleanSpark is more favorable than Bakkt.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.4% of Bakkt shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.5% of CleanSpark shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Bakkt shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of CleanSpark shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bakkt and CleanSpark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bakkt -1,057.17% 133.00% 110.21% CleanSpark -93.39% -22.70% -20.28%

Summary

CleanSpark beats Bakkt on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bakkt

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. has a strategic alliance with the Global Payments to collaborate on use cases starting with enabling cryptocurrency redemption in customer loyalty programs offered by bankcard clients, as well as expanding its banking-as-a-service offerings to include consumer access to cryptocurrency. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Intercontinental Exchange Holdings, Inc.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc. is a Bitcoin mining and energy technology company, which engages in the provision of solutions to modern energy challenge and an advanced energy software and control technology. The company was founded by S. Matthew Schultz on October 15, 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

