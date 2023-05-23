Baldwin Investment Management LLC Acquires 365 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,086,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1,162.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 866,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,449,000 after acquiring an additional 798,125 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,179,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,791,000 after acquiring an additional 516,074 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,937,000 after acquiring an additional 398,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 998,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,865,000 after acquiring an additional 397,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

J has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of J opened at $117.06 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.78 and a 12 month high of $140.90. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.84.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 17.25%.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $418,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,354.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $418,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,354.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $767,923.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 601,290 shares in the company, valued at $69,268,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,498 shares of company stock worth $2,733,242. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.