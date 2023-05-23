Baldwin Investment Management LLC Acquires 925 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,671 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1,816.1% during the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 48,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 45,602 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 19,795 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 23,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 854,003 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $74,200,000 after purchasing an additional 44,869 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.44.

Walt Disney stock opened at $91.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.