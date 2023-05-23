Baldwin Investment Management LLC Has $433,000 Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,472 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 72,447,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,514,667,000 after buying an additional 7,936,912 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,491,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,036,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,494 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 0.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,036,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $215,029,000 after acquiring an additional 38,881 shares during the last quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Shopify by 7.7% during the third quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,826,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,907,000 after acquiring an additional 487,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Shopify by 23.4% during the third quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,302,212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.85.

Shopify stock opened at $62.06 on Tuesday. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $65.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.10 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.89.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. On average, analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

