Baldwin Investment Management LLC Has $500,000 Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,779 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.07) to GBX 3,000 ($37.31) in a research note on Friday, February 17th. AlphaValue upgraded Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Shell from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,526.29.

NYSE:SHEL opened at $60.03 on Tuesday. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $62.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

