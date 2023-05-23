Baldwin Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 49.9% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 32.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital stock opened at $18.77 on Tuesday. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Ares Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Ares Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.86.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

