Baldwin Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $131.15 on Tuesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $104.29 and a 1-year high of $138.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.06.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.