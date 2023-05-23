Baldwin Investment Management LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 33,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.9% in the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 19,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in CSX by 3.8% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CSX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.76.

CSX Price Performance

CSX stock opened at $31.90 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $34.71. The company has a market cap of $64.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.44 and a 200 day moving average of $31.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 21.67%.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.