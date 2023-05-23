Baldwin Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,825 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in Target by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 2,473 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in Target by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 15,305 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 7,768 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,531,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments raised its stake in shares of Target by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 23,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Trading Down 0.2 %

TGT opened at $151.91 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $183.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 73.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

