Baldwin Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 20,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Parthenon LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 56,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VEA opened at $46.44 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $46.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.27. The firm has a market cap of $112.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

