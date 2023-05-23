Baldwin Investment Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 62,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,494,000 after purchasing an additional 13,846 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 311,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,285,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stephens raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $399,788.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,740,458.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total value of $1,516,701.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,983,426.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $399,788.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,740,458.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

TT stock opened at $171.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $120.64 and a twelve month high of $196.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.98.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 38.86%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.