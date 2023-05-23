Baldwin Investment Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in RPM International by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in RPM International in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of RPM International from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of RPM International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.10.

RPM International Stock Performance

RPM opened at $79.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.48 and a 200 day moving average of $89.82. RPM International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.56 and a fifty-two week high of $106.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.75.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 27.66%. RPM International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. RPM International’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

Insider Activity at RPM International

In other RPM International news, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 11,901 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $985,402.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,606,290.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other RPM International news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,626 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $534,121.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,970.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 11,901 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $985,402.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,606,290.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RPM International Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

