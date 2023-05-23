Baldwin Investment Management LLC Sells 800 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lowered its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 104,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,179,000 after acquiring an additional 30,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

NYSE PPG opened at $140.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.06 and a fifty-two week high of $145.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.68.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.17.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

Featured Stories

