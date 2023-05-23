Baldwin Investment Management LLC Takes Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CME. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CME. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $181.93 on Tuesday. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.54 and a 12 month high of $212.09. The company has a market cap of $65.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.49.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 55.91%.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

