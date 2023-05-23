BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Shares Sold by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co lessened its holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,833 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,033,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,221,000 after acquiring an additional 31,248 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 940,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,840,000 after acquiring an additional 22,405 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 5.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 319,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,622,000 after acquiring an additional 16,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in BancFirst by 179.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 145,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,103,000 after acquiring an additional 93,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BANF. StockNews.com began coverage on BancFirst in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on BancFirst from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Insider Activity at BancFirst

BancFirst Trading Down 0.9 %

In related news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 2,291 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $210,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $920,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other BancFirst news, Director H E. Rainbolt acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.08 per share, for a total transaction of $51,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,300.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 2,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $210,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 6,700 shares of company stock worth $492,106. 34.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF opened at $85.44 on Tuesday. BancFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $68.44 and a 52-week high of $118.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.13.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. BancFirst had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 31.83%. Equities analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

BancFirst Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

BancFirst Profile

(Get Rating)

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending, depository and funds transfer services, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management services, retail brokerage services, and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

