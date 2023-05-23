Bank of Georgia Group (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.15

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.15 and last traded at $39.15, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.15.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.80.

Bank of Georgia Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and JSC Belarusky Narodny Bank (BNB). The Retail Banking segment provides consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards and other credit facilities, funds transfer, and settlement services.

