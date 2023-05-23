Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 3,300 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 70.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,963 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Waters by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Waters by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Waters by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC lifted its position in Waters by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,793,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Waters by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on WAT shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Waters from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.27.

WAT stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $268.11. The stock had a trading volume of 45,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $261.01 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $295.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.36.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $684.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.86 million. Waters had a return on equity of 149.31% and a net margin of 23.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, Director Mark P. Vergnano acquired 3,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $313.32 per share, for a total transaction of $997,924.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,479.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

