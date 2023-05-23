Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 27,700 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 88.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Exelon Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

EXC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.09. The company had a trading volume of 620,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,924,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.62. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $49.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

