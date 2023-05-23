Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.61. 12,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,883. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $36.47 and a twelve month high of $49.17.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

