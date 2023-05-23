Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $4.11 Million Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 123.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,676 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $4,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 74,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 21,162 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SBA Communications by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 682,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,216,000 after buying an additional 8,272 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $3,698,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 313,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,928,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC traded down $1.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.93. The company had a trading volume of 50,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,802. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $229.48 and a 12-month high of $356.59. The stock has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 69.14 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $250.95 and its 200 day moving average is $272.91.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $675.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.47 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 99.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBAC. Cowen decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $341.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Moffett Nathanson raised SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $319.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $340.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.93.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

See Also

