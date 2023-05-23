Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth about $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,579,000 after buying an additional 190,138 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.42.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.17. 255,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,772,979. The company has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.21. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.