Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ISRG. SWS Partners boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.3% in the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $279.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.50.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total value of $12,196,588.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,589,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,644,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total value of $12,196,588.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,712 shares in the company, valued at $46,589,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,276 shares of company stock valued at $18,253,410. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $310.56. 107,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,666,365. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $317.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $277.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.33.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.