Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,306 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of META. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,630,566,000 after purchasing an additional 128,126 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $1,204,636,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $1,115,468,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $1,099,025,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $842,081,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $247.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,941,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,730,264. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $253.57. The stock has a market cap of $635.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,040 shares of company stock worth $8,571,483. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Huber Research upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.87.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.