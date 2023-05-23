Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 5,848 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,848 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,524,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.54.

Chubb Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CB stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,552. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $196.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $81.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.64. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 26.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

