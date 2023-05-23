Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 24 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Booking stock traded down $28.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,666.88. The company had a trading volume of 53,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,621. The company has a market cap of $98.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,613.67 and its 200-day moving average is $2,353.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2,786.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 136.24 EPS for the current year.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Booking from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,753.25.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $1,330,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,070,710.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $1,330,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,070,710.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total transaction of $1,993,582.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,169,583.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,697 shares of company stock valued at $9,543,636. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.