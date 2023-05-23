Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $240.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Barclays in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Barclays from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Institutional Trading of Barclays

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCS. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barclays by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Trading Up 0.3 %

Barclays Company Profile

Shares of BCS opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average of $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.37.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking, and wealth management services. The firm operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International segments. The Barclays UK segment consists the U.K. retail banking operations, U.K.

