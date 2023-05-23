Bard Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEMKT:BIOX)

Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEMKT:BIOX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 0.05% of Bioceres Crop Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 68,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 28,090 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 66.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 113,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 42.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 11,650 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 36.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 9,459 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bioceres Crop Solutions alerts:

Bioceres Crop Solutions Stock Performance

BIOX stock opened at $11.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.20 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Bioceres Crop Solutions

BIOX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Bioceres Crop Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

(Get Rating)

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates in three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier and higher yielding crops.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.