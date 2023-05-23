Bard Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in Viemed Healthcare were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Viemed Healthcare by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,766 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Viemed Healthcare by 347.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 34,050 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Viemed Healthcare by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,134,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,258,000 after purchasing an additional 191,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Institutional investors own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Viemed Healthcare

In other news, Director Nitin Kaushal sold 12,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $162,328.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,897.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Viemed Healthcare Price Performance

VMD opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.87 and a beta of 1.47. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $12.01.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $37.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viemed Healthcare Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore in 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

