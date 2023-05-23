Bard Associates Inc. Sells 2,900 Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Bard Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. 74.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of FTAI opened at $29.11 on Tuesday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $30.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.32 and a beta of 1.88.

FTAI Aviation Cuts Dividend

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.29). FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $292.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.28) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 219.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on FTAI. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

About FTAI Aviation

(Get Rating)

FTAI Aviation is a supplier of CFM56 engines, modules, and materials. They offer aircraft operations and engine maintenance. It offers aviation products that include aircraft leasing, engine leasing, and engine repair capabilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.