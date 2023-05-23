Bard Associates Inc. Sells 2,900 Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Bard Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. 74.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
FTAI Aviation Stock Performance
Shares of FTAI opened at $29.11 on Tuesday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $30.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.32 and a beta of 1.88.
FTAI Aviation Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently commented on FTAI. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.86.
About FTAI Aviation
FTAI Aviation is a supplier of CFM56 engines, modules, and materials. They offer aircraft operations and engine maintenance. It offers aviation products that include aircraft leasing, engine leasing, and engine repair capabilities.
