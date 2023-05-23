Barnwell Industries, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN)

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share by the energy company on Monday, June 12th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th.

Barnwell Industries Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN BRN opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.77. Barnwell Industries has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $25.79 million, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on BRN. StockNews.com began coverage on Barnwell Industries in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Barnwell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Barnwell Industries

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Barnwell Industries news, Director Joshua Horowitz acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $37,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 208,064 shares in the company, valued at $563,853.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood bought 68,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $183,215.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,987,539 shares in the company, valued at $5,286,853.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Joshua Horowitz bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $37,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,853.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 300,627 shares of company stock worth $809,336 in the last 90 days. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Barnwell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barnwell Industries by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 24,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

Barnwell Industries, Inc engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil & Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada.

