Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Purchased by Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,360,554 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 559,656 shares during the period. Barrick Gold makes up approximately 3.4% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Barrick Gold worth $40,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 56.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

GOLD stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.68. 4,227,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,822,484. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.38. The firm has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 296.50, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.34.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 666.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. BNP Paribas downgraded Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 13th. Fundamental Research set a $19.02 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

