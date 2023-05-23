Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Holdings Lifted by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 23.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 30,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth about $27,899,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 163,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,071,000 after acquiring an additional 15,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBWI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.45.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $38.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.52. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $49.55.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bath & Body Works

In other news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $62,221.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,487,146.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Featured Articles

