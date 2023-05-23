Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Receives “Maintains” Rating from 51job

51job reiterated their maintains rating on shares of Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.45.

BBWI stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,674,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,298,180. Bath & Body Works has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $49.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.52.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

In related news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $62,221.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,487,146.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 406.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

