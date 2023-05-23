BBTV (TSE:BBTV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.30

Shares of BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSE:BBTV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 6200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of BBTV from C$1.75 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th.
BBTV Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.91, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.55. The company has a market cap of C$5.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.42.
About BBTV
BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of creators with each other; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support; BBTV Fast Pay, which provides early payment of revenue to content creators; and Pay to Crypto enables content creators to choose their form of payment in cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and USD Stablecoin.
Featured Stories
- Airline ETFs: What They Are and How to Invest
- Williams-Sonoma Is The Retail Value Play, Here’s Why
- Ladder Corporation: Climbing Higher And Paying 9% Yield
- Microbot Medical spikes 150% on its Endovascular Surgical Robot
- PetMed Express: Charts Say This Could Be The Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for BBTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.