BBTV (TSE:BBTV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.30

Shares of BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSE:BBTV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 6200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Separately, Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of BBTV from C$1.75 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.91, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.55. The company has a market cap of C$5.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.42.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of creators with each other; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support; BBTV Fast Pay, which provides early payment of revenue to content creators; and Pay to Crypto enables content creators to choose their form of payment in cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and USD Stablecoin.

