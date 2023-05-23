BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $103.00

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $103.00 and last traded at $101.40, with a volume of 1104 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised BE Semiconductor Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

BE Semiconductor Industries Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 5.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.57 and a 200 day moving average of $74.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.60.

BE Semiconductor Industries Cuts Dividend

BE Semiconductor Industries ( OTCMKTS:BESIY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 31.74%. The company had revenue of $140.63 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a $2.6485 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. BE Semiconductor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.76%.

About BE Semiconductor Industries

BE Semiconductor Industries NV engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, sales, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the global semiconductor and electronics industries. Its products and services include machines conversion kits and upgrades; installation, start-up, and training services; spare parts; and extended warranty.

