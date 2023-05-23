Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Sells 235,721 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 82.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,721 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $317,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 105,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after buying an additional 53,770 shares during the period. Finally, Members Trust Co boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 1,561,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,180,000 after buying an additional 94,606 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.77 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.37 and a 1 year high of $83.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.33.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

