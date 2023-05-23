BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Major Shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L Buys 24,973 Shares

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 24,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.86 per share, with a total value of $545,909.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,279,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Casdin Partners Master Fund, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 18th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 30,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.76 per share, for a total transaction of $652,800.00.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 15,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.19 per share, for a total transaction of $302,850.00.

BioLife Solutions Trading Up 0.1 %

BLFS stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $22.26. 234,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.84. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $26.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $44.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.34 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 89.08% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $123,217,000 after purchasing an additional 522,912 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 14.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,415,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,953,000 after buying an additional 311,913 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 21.9% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,163,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,219,000 after acquiring an additional 388,642 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,560,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,545,000 after acquiring an additional 486,631 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,270,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,544,000 after acquiring an additional 263,021 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioLife Solutions



BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

Further Reading

