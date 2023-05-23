BitShares (BTS) Hits Market Capitalization of $24.34 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. BitShares has a market cap of $24.34 million and $204,314.05 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitShares has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006942 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003340 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003127 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001451 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,987,569 coins. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

