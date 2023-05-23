BitTorrent-New Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.55 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $569.45 million and approximately $11.55 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006933 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000286 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003336 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003087 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001008 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Profile

BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent(New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent(New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent(New) is 0.0000006 USD and is up 0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $12,462,941.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

