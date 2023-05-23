BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.20.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TCPC. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock TCP Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cliffwater LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,279,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,982,000 after acquiring an additional 74,083 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,076,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,935,000 after acquiring an additional 338,456 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 839,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after acquiring an additional 54,418 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 617,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,827,000 after acquiring an additional 38,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 5.2% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 386,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after acquiring an additional 19,038 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock TCP Capital Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of TCPC opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 29.16 and a quick ratio of 29.16. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $14.33.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.10 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 0.55%. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock TCP Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.81%. This is a positive change from BlackRock TCP Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is presently 12,812.81%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

