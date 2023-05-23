Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.59.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, May 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blueprint Medicines

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $85,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,747.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $85,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,747.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christina Rossi sold 3,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total transaction of $139,704.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,376 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,021.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,265,091 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,383,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $343,876,000 after purchasing an additional 46,264 shares during the period.

Shares of BPMC opened at $56.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.17. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $37.82 and a 1-year high of $79.40.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.66) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $63.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.85 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 284.02% and a negative return on equity of 100.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.79) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -9.59 EPS for the current year.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company, which engages in the invention of medicines for people with cancer and blood disorders. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading

