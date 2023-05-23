BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Northland Securities from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 72.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BMTX. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of BM Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of BM Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Get BM Technologies alerts:

BM Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

BMTX stock opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.39 million, a P/E ratio of -32.22 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.30. BM Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $8.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BM Technologies

BM Technologies ( NYSE:BMTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $13.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.29 million. BM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. On average, analysts expect that BM Technologies will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BM Technologies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 552,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 26,534 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BM Technologies by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 14,562 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new position in BM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in BM Technologies by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BM Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BM Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BM Technologies, Inc is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.