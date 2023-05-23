BNB Price Hits $313.00 (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One BNB coin can now be purchased for approximately $313.00 or 0.01150486 BTC on exchanges. BNB has a total market cap of $48.78 billion and $361.10 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,858,003 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.

BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,858,129.6319694.

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

