BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) Shares Sold by Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 33.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 734,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after buying an additional 182,476 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,262,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC boosted its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 639.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 147,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 127,870 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 97,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 329,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 96,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DSM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.56. 33,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,147. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.24 and a 1 year high of $6.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.79.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize current income exempt from federal income tax to the extent consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

