boohoo group (LON:BOO) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 45 ($0.56) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.06) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on boohoo group from GBX 45 ($0.56) to GBX 43 ($0.53) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.44) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Monday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 61.44 ($0.76).

Shares of LON BOO traded down GBX 0.12 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 43.20 ($0.54). 4,122,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,309,590. The company has a market cap of £548.64 million, a PE ratio of -1,447.67 and a beta of 1.80. boohoo group has a twelve month low of GBX 30 ($0.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 92.28 ($1.15). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 50.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 46.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.31, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

