Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Shares Gap Down to $33.58

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.58, but opened at $32.00. Braze shares last traded at $32.56, with a volume of 156,517 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Braze from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Braze in a report on Friday, March 31st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Braze in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Braze from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Braze in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Braze has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.18.

Get Braze alerts:

Braze Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.67.

Insider Activity at Braze

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. Braze had a negative return on equity of 28.69% and a negative net margin of 39.10%. The business had revenue of $98.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $30,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,191.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $30,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,963 shares in the company, valued at $891,191.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 2,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $77,801.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at $2,538,899.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,534 shares of company stock worth $3,010,450. Company insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Braze by 189.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Braze by 50,225.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Braze by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Braze in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Braze Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.