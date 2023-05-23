BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Trading 7.6% Higher

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.80 and last traded at $5.80. 154,411 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 545,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of BRC from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of BRC in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of BRC from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of BRC from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of BRC from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BRC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BRC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BRC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $771,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BRC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,188,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BRC in the 1st quarter valued at $6,479,000. 12.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

