BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Trading 7.6% Higher

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.80 and last traded at $5.80. 154,411 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 545,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of BRC from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of BRC in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of BRC from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of BRC from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of BRC from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.84.
BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.
